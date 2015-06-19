UPDATE 1-Greece, Russia to cooperate on Turkish Stream pipeline

(Adds details, quotes, background)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Greece and Russia
signed a memorandum on Friday on extending the planned Turkish
Stream gas pipeline to Europe through Greek territory, with
financing coming from Russia.
Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said at the
signing ceremony in the Russian city of St Petersburg that
Greece needed support and not pressure during its debt crisis
and that cooperation with Russia was not aimed against other
countries or Europe.
Also speaking at the ceremony, Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom
would not own the Greek part of the pipeline.
Novak said ownership would be split in equal parts between
Russia and Greece and that financing could come from state
development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) or other Russian banks.
The cost of the project had not been assessed yet, he added.
Under Gazprom's plans, the Turkish Stream pipeline will be
split into four lines with a total capacity of 63 billion cubic
metres a year. The first line is to supply just Turkey.
The memorandum of understanding was signed during a visit to
St Petersburg by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, with time
running out for Athens to reach a reforms-for-aid agreement with
creditors.
Gazprom plans to build a pipeline to Turkey to provide gas
to Europe without going through Ukraine although it has no firm
agreement with Ankara and faces opposition from the European
Union.
Moscow has stepped up efforts to find alternative gas supply
routes to Europe, its biggest market, that avoid Ukraine, since
Ukrainian protesters ousted a pro-Russian president last year
and Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula.
Gazprom had previously said it would stop the pipeline at
Turkish-Greek border where a new gas hub would be created.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis
Pinchuk, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Katya
Golubkova)