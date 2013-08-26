East Tennessee Natural Gas to work on compressor Sept. 3-Oct. 19

Biogen wins Tecfidera U.S. patent dispute with Forward Pharma
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
NEW YORK Aug 26 East Tennessee Natural Gas, a unit of Spectra Energy, on Monday said it would work on its Boyds Creek natural gas compressor station in Tennessee starting Sept. 3 and ending on Oct. 19.
Some capacity through the station will be reduced and interruptible or secondary services may be effected, a website posting said.
Interruptible or secondary customers typically pay less to ship gas with the understanding that service may be disrupted in periods of peak demand or during maintenance.
The 1,510-mile East Tennessee system is fully owned by Spectra Energy Partners LP. It has the capacity to carry 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas throughout the Southeast United States.
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process
* Iron compass llc says sent a letter to board of directors of simpson manufacturing co