版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 21:40 BJT

Spectra's Southeast Supply Header says Delhi, LA natgas unit back

NEW YORK, June 13 Spectra Energy Corp unit Southeast Supply Header LLC on Thursday said an unplanned outage at its Delhi natural gas compressor station in northeast Louisiana has been resolved and the station has returned to normal operation.

The company said in a prior website posting that the unit shut on Tuesday, June 4.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐