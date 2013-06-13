UPDATE 1-Spectra Southeast Supply Header Delhi, LA, natgas unit back

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
NEW YORK, June 13 Spectra Energy Corp unit Southeast Supply Header LLC on Thursday said an unplanned outage at its Delhi natural gas compressor station in northeast Louisiana has been resolved and the station has returned to normal operation.
The company said in a prior website posting that the unit shut on Tuesday, June 4.
The 274-mile Southeast Supply Header system has the capacity to carry 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas across the southeast United States, including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
It is equally owned and operated by Spectra Energy Transmission and CenterPoint Energy.
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: