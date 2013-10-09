Sable Island Nova Scotia gas project to undergo month-long work

Oct 9 The Sable Offshore Energy Project, off the
coast of Nova Scotia, will undergo month-long maintenance
starting Oct. 25, with natural gas flows from the site reduced
to the Maritimes pipeline system, the Spectra Energy Corp
units said on Wednesday.
Natural gas flows to the Maritimes U.S. and Maritimes Canada
pipelines will be reduced to 125,000 dekatherms (125 million
cubic feet) per day, the units said in separate website
postings.
The Sable project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, had
been capable of producing between 400 million and 500 million
cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of natural gas
liquids per day. Production has been in natural decline in
recent years, with recent volume closer to 200 mmcf per day,
according to Exxon.
The project is owned by Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, Imperial Oil Ltd, Pengrowth Energy Corp
and Mosbacher Operating Ltd.
Spectra is the majority owner in the Maritimes & Northeast
Pipeline system, with Emera Inc and Exxon as minority
owners. The system brings offshore, onshore and LNG-sourced
natural gas from the Sable project in Atlantic Canada to North
American markets.