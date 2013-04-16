Sable Island Nova Scotia gas project to undergo work in late April

NEW YORK, April 16 The Sable Offshore Energy
Project off the coast of Nova Scotia will undergo planned work
on its natural gas operations beginning April 23 and ending May
5, according to website postings from Spectra Energy
pipeline units.
During the outage there will be no supply available from
Sable to flow on the pipeline systems, the postings by units
Maritimes U.S. and Maritimes Canada said.
There will also be limited operational flexibility and
shippers were urged to contact suppliers to confirm alternative
supply arrangements if necessary.
The Sable project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, was
in recent years capable of producing between 400 million and 500
million cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of natural
gas liquids per day.
Production has been declining recently, but an Exxon
spokesman was not immediately available to say where rates are
currently.
The project is owned by Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell,
Imperial Oil Ltd, Pengrowth Energy Corp and
Mosbacher Operating Ltd.
Spectra operates the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline system
that brings offshore, onshore and LNG-sourced natural gas from
the Sable project in Atlantic Canada to North American markets.