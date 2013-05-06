Sable Island Nova Scotia natgas project work complete

NEW YORK May 6 The Sable Offshore Energy Project off the coast of Nova Scotia completed planned maintenance on schedule on Sunday, with natural gas production expected to increase over the next several days, according to website postings from Spectra Energy's Maritimes U.S. and Maritimes Canada units.

The Sable project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, was in recent years capable of producing between 400 million and 500 million cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day.

Production has been in natural decline in recent years, with current volume near 200 million cubic feet per day, according to recent data from an Exxon spokesman.

The project is owned by Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell, Imperial Oil Ltd, Pengrowth Energy Corp and Mosbacher Operating Ltd.

Spectra operates the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline system, which brings offshore, onshore and LNG-sourced natural gas from the Sable project in Atlantic Canada to North American markets.