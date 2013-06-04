Barclays sees Middle East, other parts of Asia driving E&P spending

June 4 A major increase in planned activity in
the Middle East and other parts of Asia will drive a 10 percent
rise in global energy exploration and production (E&P) spending
to a record high of $678 billion this year, according to a
Barclays survey.
The estimate is higher than the $644 billion Barclays
forecast in December.
International E&P spending outside of North America is now
expected to rise 13.2 percent, versus Barclays's initial
forecast of more than 9 percent. It forecast a 2 percent rise in
spending in North America. Barclays had previously estimated
flat year-on-year spending levels for the region.
Barclays also expects PetroChina Co Ltd to be
the largest spender on E&P in the world in 2013, overtaking
Exxon Mobil Corp for the first time since mid-1980s.