Fracking ban starts in Texas city near where technique pioneered

DALLAS Dec 2 The first ban on new hydraulic
fracturing in Texas went into effect on Tuesday in the city of
Denton, a month after voters deemed the oil and gas extraction
method behind the U.S. energy boom a community nuisance.
The Texas Oil & Gas Association, an industry group, and the
Texas General Land Office filed a lawsuit shortly after voters
in the city of 123,000 approved the ban on Nov. 4. The lawsuit
aims to allow the technique known as fracking, widely used in
the top crude and natural gas producing state in the country.
"Whatever happens next will take place in a courtroom," said
Ed Ireland, executive director of the Barnett Shale Energy
Education Council, a group aligned with producers.
Denton, a college town about 30 miles (50 kms) north of
Dallas, sits atop the natural gas-rich Barnett shale formation,
which stretches across 24 North Texas counties.
Fracking was pioneered in the Barnett and Exxon Mobil's
XTO unit has been a significant operator here. Fracking
mixes pressurized water, sand and chemicals to release
hydrocarbons from rock.
Residents in Fort Worth, Denton and other cities above the
Barnett, have been at odds with operators, who say the method is
safe. Residents and environmental groups says it is noisy,
pollutes underground aquifers and is responsible for a series of
recent earthquakes to hit the area.
The measure in Denton, with about 270 wells, won more than
58 percent of the 25,376 ballots cast, official results showed.
Elsewhere, fracking bans met with mixed results in November
elections.
Voters in three Ohio cities rejected proposed bans while one
ban was approved. Proposed bans failed in one California county
but passed in two others. Bans approved by voters in some
Colorado cities have produced lawsuits.
Cathy McMullen, leader of an anti-fracking group that
pressed for a vote in Denton, said in a statement: "We're glad
our city is listening. We wish we could say the same about our
state."
After the election, David Porter, senior member of the
energy regulatory Texas Railroad Commission, said he is
confident that "reason and science will triumph" and the ban
will be overturned.
