UPDATE 1-ETP says U.S. drilling ban unlikely to delay Ohio gas pipeline

May 11 Completion of the Rover pipeline, the
biggest natural gas pipe under construction in the United
States, is not expected to be delayed by a U.S. federal order to
stop new drilling to install pipe, Energy Transfer Partners LP
said on Thursday.
The company spilled more than 2 million gallons of drilling
fluid - mostly water and clay - in Ohio wetlands in April during
construction of Rover, prompting regulators to halt drilling in
certain areas. The line, once finished, will have the ability to
carry enough gas to supply 15 million U.S. and Canadian homes.
It is one of a network of pipelines being built to boost
production in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions located
largely in Pennsylvania and Ohio, the biggest source of U.S. gas
that comes from fracking.
"We need to slow down the rush to build new pipelines and
consider what safety really means," said Lynda Farrell,
executive director of the Pipeline Safety Coalition, a
Pennsylvania-based nonprofit that advises landowners on how to
make informed decisions on pipeline projects. She noting ETP has
had 18 incidents involving mud spills since starting
construction of Rover in March.
ETP is best known as the operator of the Dakota Access crude
pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois, the object of stiff
opposition from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Dakota Access,
which suffered a small leak in April, is expected to enter
service in June.
The drilling ban will remain in place until U.S. Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) staff authorizes the company
to start again. It does not prevent ETP from finishing drilling
activities already started or other non-drilling construction.
ETP said it does not expect FERC's action to affect the
project timeline.
"At this time, we do not anticipate this will change our
in-service dates, and we do not have any updates in the total
project cost to report," Alexis Daniel, a spokeswoman for ETP
said in an email.
ETP has said the $4.2 billion pipeline, which stretches from
Pennsylvania to Ontario, Canada, will have the capacity to
transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of gas. It was scheduled to
enter service in two phases in July and November. One billion
cubic feet is enough gas for about 5 million U.S. homes.
Concern that the ban could delay the start of the pipeline
helped lift natural gas futures by about 2 percent on both
Wednesday and Thursday, traders said.
FERC said in a letter to ETP that it has serious concerns
regarding the magnitude of the wetlands incident, its
environmental impacts, the lack of clarity regarding the
underlying reasons for its occurrence and the possibility of
future problems.
FERC said ETP cannot conduct any new horizontal directional
drilling activities until it complies with certain measures to
help prevent spills. ETP's Daniel said construction continues
along the route except for the specific drilling sites specified
by FERC.
Analysts at FBR, an investment bank, said in a note that
FERC's additional requirements should be manageable but tend to
lead to higher costs and more frequent delays.
The spill occurred during drilling under the Tuscarawas
River in Stark County, Ohio, and covered about 6.5 acres of
wetlands.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency last week fined ETP
$431,000 to resolve numerous water and air pollution violations,
including what the state called the release of "several million
gallons of bentonite slurry" into a wetland.
"Energy Transfer (Rover) has repeatedly violated Ohio's
environmental laws and standards as it relates to inadvertent
returns, discharges to waters of the state, storm water issues,
and open burning regulations," said James Lee, spokesman for the
Ohio EPA.
FERC said it was requiring Rover to immediately obtain
independent third-party contractor proposals to further analyze
all drilling activity at the Tuscarawas River drilling site.
