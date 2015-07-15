Energy Transfer Partners sells convenience stores to Sunoco

July 15 Pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners said it would sell convenience store operator Susser Holdings for about $1.94 billion to its unit Sunoco LP .

Sunoco will pay about $970 million in cash and issue about 22 million of its units valued at about $970 million as of Tuesday's close.

Susser operates convenience stores in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma under the Stripes brand. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)