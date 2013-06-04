United Airlines biofuel deal to supply Los Angeles hub

* AltAir Fuels to partner with L.A.-area refiner
* United to buy 15 million gallons of fuel over three years
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, June 4 United Airlines
announced a deal with low-carbon, fuel maker AltAir Fuels on
Tuesday to buy biofuels for flights from its Los Angeles
International Airport hub produced by a local refinery.
Privately held AltAir Fuels will produce the fuel from a
retrofit portion of an "existing refiner," but decined to
specify which plant.
"The company is not disclosing at this time which refinery,"
John Williams, spokesperson for Seattle-based AltAir, told
Reuters. "The agreement (with United) is for fuel purchase
only."
AltAir will produce "low-carbon, renewable jet fuel and
other renewable products" at the refinery, the release said.
The biofuels are drop-in replacements for petroleum-based
fuel, requiring no modification to factory-standard engines or
aircraft, the companies said.
United has agreed to buy 15 million gallons of the fuel at a
rate of five million gallons per year over a three-year period
starting in 2014, with the option to purchase more.
United said it is purchasing the biofuel at "a price
competitive with traditional, petroleum-based jet fuel."
The Los Angeles-area facility will be AltAir's first fuel
production project. A previously planned project to produce fuel
beginning in 2012 at Tesoro Corp's refinery in
Anacortes, Washington, was canceled after an explosion at the
refinery, Williams said. More projects are planned in addition
to the Los Angeles-area facility, he added.