版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 27日 星期六 00:57 BJT

CORRECTED-Energy Transfer likely to take Williams deal to shareholder vote-CNBC

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Energy Transfer is likely to take the proposed buyout to a shareholder vote, not that it will take a shareholder vote on the proposed buyout)

Feb 26 Pipeline giant Energy Transfer Equity Lp is likely to take its proposed buyout of Williams Companies Inc to a shareholder vote, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Energy Transfer in September agreed to buy Williams in a deal valued around $33 billion at that time.

Energy Transfer did not immediately reply to a call and email seeking comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐