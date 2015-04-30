Marcellus natgas producers curtail output on weak prices -Williams

April 30 U.S. natural gas pipeline company
Williams Cos Inc said on Thursday a couple of gas
producers in the Marcellus shale in the U.S. Northeast will
curtail production due to low prices.
"We're seeing decisions to shut in production because of
extremely low prices in some of the constrained areas in the far
northeast part of the Marcellus," Williams Chief Executive
Officer Alan Armstrong said during an analyst call following the
release of the company's earnings.
The Marcellus, centered under Pennsylvania and West
Virginia, is the nation's biggest and fastest growing shale gas
play, producing about 20 percent of the nation's gas output.
"This is going to dampen some of the expected growth from
our Northeast volumes," Armstrong said.
Last week, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, one of the biggest
producers in the Marcellus, said it would curtail production
during the second quarter due to low gas prices.
Prices at the Dominion South Hub in southwest Pennsylvania,
one of the primary Marcellus hubs, fell to $2.05 per million
British thermal units during the first three months of 2015 from
$4.95 during the same time in 2014 and a five-year average of
$4.14.
Cabot produced on average over 2 billion cubic feet per day
in the Marcellus during the first quarter but said it would cut
volumes by about 23 percent to between 1.55 and 1.6 bcfd.
Armstrong said the production cuts would likely be
"short-lived," possibly lasting into the third quarter.
"We continue to feel very strong about the overall health of
the business as demand for gas picks up and some of the extreme
bottlenecks that exist in the Northeast start to be relieved,"
Armstrong said.
Pipeline companies have struggled in recent years to build
enough gathering and transport capacity to keep up with the
fast-growing production in the Marcellus, allowing prices there
to drop as some of the gas remains trapped in the region.
Marcellus production jumped from about 1 bcfd in 2007 to
almost 17 bcfd in 2015, according to federal data.
Separately, Williams said it expects a decision from New
York environmental regulators a couple months that will allow
the company to build its proposed Constitution pipeline from
Pennsylvania to New York.
Constitution will allow Cabot and other producers to sell
more Marcellus gas to U.S. Northeast markets.
Williams said the pipeline could enter service sometime next
summer if it receives the approvals required by this summer.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)