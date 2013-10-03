Williams Transco gas unit says monitoring storm Karen

NEW YORK Oct 3 Williams Cos Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit on Thursday said its was closely monitoring the progress of Tropical Storm Karen as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico on a projected path toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"Current forecasts expect landfall somewhere between the Mississippi Delta of eastern Louisiana and the western Florida panhandle this weekend," Transco said in a website posting.

As of early Thursday, Transco said it had not experienced any reduction in gas receipts from offshore locations, adding that it would continue to monitor the progress of the storm and advise all operators, natural gas shippers and producers accordingly.

Transco's 10,200-mile pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day from supply areas in the Gulf Coast, Appalachia and imported liquefied natural gas to market areas in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karen could become a hurricane before hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast. Some energy companies began evacuating workers from oil and gas platforms in the Gulf on Wednesday.