Williams Transco Southeast U.S. natgas line expansion in service

NEW YORK, June 10 Williams Partners on Monday said the second phase of its Transco mid-South expansion project began service, providing natural gas transportation capacity to growing markets in the Southeast United States.

The company said in statement 130,000 dekatherms per day (130 million cubic feet) of supply was recently added to the 95,000 dekatherms per day first phase placed into service in autumn 2012, combining to deliver enough natural gas to serve one million homes in the nation's highest growth region for electric power generation.

The project, which provides service to power generators in North Carolina and Alabama as well as a local distribution company in Georgia, consists of 23 miles of new pipeline, a new compressor facility in Dallas County, Alabama and upgrades to existing compressors in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

"Demand for natural gas in the Southeast is growing at a rate well in excess of the national average," the statement said.

The company added that there was in excess of $1.5 billion in related Transco expansion projects underway primarily to create efficient access between prolific natural gas production areas in the Northeast to growing demand centers in the Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states.

The 10,200-mile Transco gas pipeline system transports supply from the Gulf Coast, Appalachia and imported LNG to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.

In the last decade, the company has placed into service 16 growth projects on Transco totaling in excess of $1.2 billion of capital investment and growing system capacity to about 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams Partners is a master limited partnership focused on natural gas transportation and storage and oil transportation. The partnership owns interests in three major interstate natural gas pipelines that deliver 14 percent of the natural gas consumed in the United States.

Williams Cos owns approximately 68 percent of Williams Partners, including the general-partner interest.