Williams Transco: Louisiana natgas pipeline work done by late Feb

Feb 4 Williams Cos Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) said on Tuesday that maintenance associated with a small leak on the offshore portion of its Southeast Louisiana Lateral natural gas pipeline is expected to be completed in late February.

Transco's 10,200-mile (16,400-km) gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.
