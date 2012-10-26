Sambazon disputes study on energy drink caffeine levels

Oct 26 Sambazon, a California-based maker of
fruit juices and protein drinks, said it contests a report in
the December issue of Consumer Reports magazine stating that
Sambazon's energy drink had more caffeine than printed on its
label.
The study, released on Thursday, said Sambazon Organic
Amazon Energy drink had 81 milligrams of caffeine per serving.
The privately-held company said the findings were wrong,
adding that its drink actually contains 53 milligrams of
caffeine per eight-ounce serving.
Consumer Reports said it stands by its findings.
According to the magazine's study released on Thursday, 11
of the 27 top-selling energy drinks in the United States do not
specify the amount of caffeine in their beverages.
Of the 16 drinks that did list a specific caffeine amount,
five actually contained more caffeine per serving than was
listed and by an average amount of over 20 percent.
Energy drinks have come under renewed scrutiny this week
after market leader Monster Beverage Corp was sued by
the family of a Maryland teenager with a heart condition who
died after drinking two of its energy drinks in 24 hours.