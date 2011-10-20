Petra Solar buys energy services company in Jordan

* Buys EnergyFlow Consulting LLC
* Plans to expand business in Middle East, Africa
Oct 20 Solar services company Petra Solar has
bought Jordan-based EnergyFlow Consulting LLC, a provider of
software and hardware to energy producers and consumers, to
expand its presence in the Middle East.
Petra named former EnergyFlow CEO Hisham Othman as a vice
president to lead its expansion in the Middle East and Africa,
the South Plainfield, New Jersey-based company said in a
statement on Thursday.
Reuters on Oct. 7 had reported about an impending deal by
privately held Petra. [ID:nN1E7961R0]
"EnergyFlow Consulting is a huge asset to us as we expand
our business," Petra CEO Shihab Kuran said in the statement.
EnergyFlow, whose customers range from power utilities to
water utilities and oil & gas producers to chemical companies,
also offers project development consultancy.
Petra, which equips solar panels to monitor the electrical
grid and communicate data to utilities, has a $200 million
contract to outfit 200,000 utility and streetlight poles with
solar units for a Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG.N)
utility.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York, editing by Bernard
Orr)