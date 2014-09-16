Bankrupt Energy Future to offer auction plan amid bidding war

| WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 16
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 16 Texas's biggest power
company, the bankrupt Energy Future Holdings, will soon present
plans to auction its majority stake in its Oncor power
distribution unit, a business that could be worth $20 billion or
more including debt.
Edward Sassower, a Kirkland & Ellis lawyer who represents
Energy Future, told a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday the
company will seek a approval for the auction plan at a hearing
on Oct. 17, suggesting the proposal could be filed next week.
"As you are aware, we're in the midst of a bidding war,"
said Sassower. "We've been working diligently to maintain that
momentum by nurturing bids and attracting new bids. Market
conditions are favorable and we want to lock in that value."
In June, NextEra Energy Inc swooped in with an
unsolicited bid for control of Oncor, but Energy Future rejected
it.
That proposal upended Energy Future's initial plan to allow
its unsecured creditors to own the company when it emerged from
bankruptcy. Energy Future filed for bankruptcy in April after
years of falling natural gas prices dragged power prices lower,
cutting the company's revenue and leaving it with unsustainable
debt.
Energy Future's main asset is its ownership stake in Oncor,
a nonbankrupt business that owns the largest power transmission
network in Texas.
Thomson Reuters' IFR has reported that Hunt Consolidated was
considering a bid, and that Houston-based CenterPoint Energy Inc
and Spanish Iberdrola SA had also shown
interest.
Separately, Energy Future plans to spin off its power plants
and retail electric utility business to that unit's secured
creditors, who are owed $24 billion.
Bankruptcy auctions of a company's assets are a traditional
way to raise money to repay a company's debts, which in the case
of Energy Future top $40 billion.
Sassower said the auction proposal would deviate from the
usual practice of identifying a stalking horse or initial bidder
before asking a judge to approve bidding procedures.
Instead, Energy Future will ask Delaware U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Christopher Sontchi to approve a separate procedure for
selecting a stalking horse, Sassower told the court.
Energy Future was created from a leveraged $45 billion
buyout in 2007 of TXU Corp, in a deal led by KKR & Co LP, TPG
Capital Management LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private
equity arm. The buyers are likely to lose their investment in
the bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)