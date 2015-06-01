Bankruptcy judge scolds warring Energy Future parties

WILMINGTON, Del., June 1 The judge overseeing the $42 billion bankruptcy of Energy Future Holdings Corp, Texas's biggest power company, scolded warring lawyers in the case on Monday for what he called their "unnecessarily expensive and counterproductive" bickering.

Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware, made the comments as he extended to the end of the year Energy Future's exclusive right to seek votes on a plan for exiting bankruptcy.

Numerous creditors objected to the company's request, but Sontchi was clearly unimpressed by their arguments during a two-hour hearing.

"I find this hearing extremely frustrating and unnecessarily expensive and counterproductive to the case as a whole," said the judge.

The company has said it spends $1 million a day on lawyers and other professionals involved in the bankruptcy.

When it filed for bankruptcy in April 2014, Energy Future said it anticipated spending $900 million on the cost of restructuring its $42 billion in obligations. Since then, its case has become bogged down in disputes, probably pushing costs much higher.

"There is no question this case is complicated, but at some point the parties need to focus on the things that matter," Sontchi said. "Not every motion justifies eight objections."

The comment also came as the company and some creditors' talks to end the bankruptcy appear to be intensifying.

Energy Future has presented a plan that involves spinning off its Luminant power-generating business and its TXU retail utility to senior secured creditors.

The company would sell its crown jewel, a majority stake in Oncor, Texas's biggest power distribution business. Energy Future has said it hopes to name an initial bidder for the stake in July. Creditors have estimated Oncor could be worth more than $18 billion.

Creditors oppose the company's plan, although court filings revealed last week that Energy Future is negotiating changes with a group of creditors led by money manager Fidelity.

Energy Future is also in talks with junior creditors over their proposal to convert the Oncor investment into a real estate investment trust, which tends to be more highly valued.

Energy Future filed for bankruptcy burdened by debt stemming from a record 2007 leveraged buyout of TXU Corp, led by KKR & Co LP, TPG and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The case is In re Energy Future Holdings, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-10979. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)