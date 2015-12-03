UPDATE 1-Energy Future's bankruptcy exit plan approved by court

(Adds details of judge's ruling, background)

By Tom Hals

WILMINGTON, Del. Dec 3 A U.S. judge said on Thursday he would approve Energy Future Holdings Corp's plan of reorganization, clearing a major hurdle toward ending the contentious bankruptcy for Texas's biggest power company.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi spent nearly two hours reading a pair of rulings that confirm the plan, the product of more than 18 months of contentious and wide-ranging legal fights.

"That is an extraordinary achievement," said Sontchi. "Now for the easy part. Go forth and consummate the transaction."

Under the plan, Energy Future will sell its Oncor power distribution business to a consortium led by Hunt Consolidated of Texas. That deal has been valued at $19 billion.

Energy Future's power plants and retail utility will be spun off to senior creditors, which are owed $24 billion.

The company has been slowly winning over creditors, and by the end of a weeks-long trial that ended in late November only a few objectors remained.

Those included the U.S. Trustee, who is a bankruptcy watchdog with the U.S. Department of Justice who objected to the payment of some legal fees, and a lawyer who represents people with asbestos injuries.

Sontchi overruled the objections, although he did require that some fee payments be reviewed for reasonableness.

Sontchi also approved a settlement that ended most of the litigation in the case, and forms the basis for the exit plan.

The settlement is binding even if Energy Future's plan comes unraveled. Some creditors have warned the Hunt-led group could walk away from the deal, and if that happens, the binding settlement is meant to prevent the parties from trying to block a revised plan.

Energy Future still needs regulators to approve the power plant spin-off and Hunt's plan to fold Oncor into a real estate investment trust.

Energy Future is also locked in a dispute with a minority investor in Oncor that has declined to sell to the Hunt-led consortium.

Energy Future filed one of the biggest-ever bankruptcies in early 2014 and spent 18 months waging expensive legal fights with diverse groups of creditors over a wide range of disputes.

Energy Future filed one of the biggest-ever bankruptcies in early 2014 and spent 18 months waging expensive legal fights with diverse groups of creditors over a wide range of disputes.

The company entered bankruptcy dogged by weak power prices that left it unable to support its $42 billion in debt. Much of that debt was taken on in a $45 billion leveraged buyout of TXU Corp in 2007 that created Energy Future. The buyout was led by KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.