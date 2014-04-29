UPDATE 5-Texas power company Energy Future files for bankruptcy

(Adds links to Breakingviews and sidebar)
By Nick Brown and Billy Cheung
April 29 Energy Future Holdings, the biggest
power company in Texas, filed for bankruptcy protection on
Tuesday, seven years after a massive leveraged buyout saddled it
with debt just before the U.S. natural gas boom slashed prices
for electricity.
The former TXU Corp owes $49.7 billion, mainly to hedge
funds and investment firms, and its more than $36.4 billion in
assets make it nearly tied for the 10th largest Chapter 11
filing ever.
ERCOT, the Texas grid operator, and the Texas Public Utility
Commission sought to assure retail customers the bankruptcy
would not hurt power availability.
But the filing is sure to put new pressure on regulators to
overhaul the market where wrangling about how to pay for new
generation capacity has left the grid with scant extra power,
threatening to hurt growth in the surging Texas economy.
Energy Future's bankruptcy was on par with those of Pacific
Gas & Electric Co and Enron in 2001 but trailed behind the $691
billion in assets the investment bank Lehman Brothers had when
it blew up in 2008, according to Bankruptcydata.com.
Energy Future said it entered bankruptcy with some creditor
agreements that would restructure about $40 billion in debt. The
filing was a long-awaited end to a record buyout led by some of
the most respected names in finance, including a unit of Goldman
Sachs.
Seasoned investors like Warren Buffett suffered losses after
buying Energy Future bonds.
The filing could mark the start of years of expensive
court-supervised negotiations, as indicated by one of the first
filings on the docket. Junior creditors of its power-producing
business made an unusual request to transfer the case from
Wilmington, Delaware to Dallas, the company's hometown, saying
it was an issue for Texans to sort out.
The company also said it reached an agreement with a couple
of banks to borrow $11.8 billion to finance operations during
the Chapter 11 bankruptcy which it expects to last 11 months.
Energy Future joins a list of operators of coal-fired power
plants that have struggled in recent years as new drilling
technology created a glut of natural gas in the United States.
The company's 15,400-megawatt generating unit, Luminant,
relied on its large coal-fired power plants to fuel profits in
the Texas power market where natural gas prices set wholesale
prices.
When natural gas prices fell dramatically in 2009, profit
margins eroded for Luminant and other owners of coal-fired
generators. Modern gas-fired plants are more economical to
operate.
Luminant and Energy Future's retail unit were included in
the filing. But Oncor, the regulated transmission and
distribution business, which ranks among the largest in the
United States, did not file for bankruptcy protection.
Texas regulators demanded that Oncor be "ring-fenced" to
insulate it from credit woes at other EFH companies as a
condition of the buyout.
FROM GOLDEN ERA TO BLACK EYE
The company's collapse is a rare black eye for private
equity firm KKR & Co LP, which led the $45 billion
buyout in 2007 along with Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
private equity arm and TPG Capital Management LP.
They put up a combined $8 billion in equity at the time of
the deal, but likely syndicated some of that to other investors,
financial statements showed.
The creation of EFH came at the end of what has been called
a "golden era," for private equity, a period from 2006 to
mid-2007, when lenders eagerly financed many of the largest
LBOs. TXU, completed in October 2007, was the biggest of them.
A host of creditors have been hit by losses from the LBO and
subsequent financial troubles. Buffett disclosed a cumulative
$873 million pre-tax loss on Berkshire Hathaway's original $2
billion investment. Bondholders owning debt issued by the
company before the buyout also have lost money.
But in 2012, Oncor took over responsibility for the
company's thousands of retirees and outside pension funds have
invested little in Energy Future.
The company has been in talks for months with its diverse
group of creditors, ranging from funds like Apollo Global
Management, which specialize in profiting from bankruptcy
workouts, to traditional money managers such as Fidelity
Investments.
DEALS IN PLACE
The company said it entered bankruptcy with deals in place
to sever its Texas Competitive Electric Holdings (TCEH) unit,
the unregulated power producer and retailer, from its parent.
The deal would be accomplished without triggering a tax
liability that might have cut the repayment to the parent
company's creditors. The tax impact was a key sticking point in
the recent months of negotiations.
TCEH would emerge from bankruptcy under the ownership of its
first-lien lenders, such as investment firms Apollo and Oaktree
Capital Management.
Ownership of the Energy Future Holding parent company would
be turned over to the unsecured creditors of Energy Future
Intermediate Holding Co (EFIH), which in turn owns the power
line operator Oncor.
Those creditors could infuse up to $1.9 billion into the
business, according to an Energy Future regulatory filing.
Sources close to the talks said the creditors include hedge
funds such as Avenue Capital Group, P. Schoenfeld Asset
Management and GSO Capital Partners.
The proposed deal would cut $2.5 billion in EFIH debt.
The restructuring plans would need the approval of U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Delaware, who was
assigned to the case.
BAD BET ON GAS PRICES
EFH has five large coal plants and one nuclear plant, along
with eight mostly idled natural gas plants - primarily across
northeast Texas.
The 2007 buyout deal relied on natural gas prices remaining
at least $7 per million British thermal units, the prevailing
price at the time. At that price, TXU's coal-fired plants were
highly profitable.
But then natural gas prices fell sharply in 2009 as U.S.
production swelled on advances in horizontal drilling and
hydraulic fracturing, hitting a decade low of $1.95 per million
Btus in April 2012. Prices now hover in the $4 range.
The case is In re: Energy Future Holdings Corp, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:14-10979.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore and Eileen
O'Grady in Houston; Writing by Tom Hals and Terry Wade; Editing
by Diane Craft)