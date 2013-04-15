Texas power company Energy Future proposes prepackaged bankruptcy

April 15 Texas power company Energy Future
Holdings has proposed a prepackaged bankruptcy that would
restructure $32 billion of debt, but no deal has been reached,
the company said on Monday.
Energy Future, taken private in 2007 in the
largest-ever leveraged buyout, said in a U.S. Securities &
Exchange Commission filing that it has proposed the
restructuring deal to creditors that would exchange secured
creditors' claims for a combination of equity and new debt.
"The principals of the companies and the creditors are
currently not engaged in ongoing negotiations," Energy Future
said.
It noted, however, that creditors have conveyed they would
consider the restructuring if it increased distributions and
better compensated them for the risk of exchanging their claims
for equity.
Energy Future, formerly TXU Corp, is Texas' largest power
generator, and is trying to restructure more than $30 billion in
debt after a buyout viewed as a spectacular failure.
Its two unregulated units include its retail business TXU
Energy and its merchant power unit Luminant, which owns more
than 15,000 megawatts of nuclear, coal and gas-fired power
plants. Its power delivery business, Oncor, is regulated.