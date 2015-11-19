Judge rebuffs NextEra's late interest in Energy Future unit

| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Nov 19 A U.S. bankruptcy judge
on Thursday rebuffed an attempt by NextEra Energy Inc to involve
itself once more in Energy Future Holdings Corp's Chapter 11
sale of its power distribution business.
NextEra said in a court filing on Wednesday it was
prepared to close a deal for Oncor, the distribution unit, that
it said was superior to a proposed sale at the center of Energy
Future's plan to exit from bankruptcy. NextEra had briefly tried
to buy Oncor last year.
NextEra's filing came in the midst of a weeks-long trial to
confirm Dallas-based Energy Future Holdings' plan of
reorganization, which is built around a sale of Oncor to Hunt
Consolidated of Texas and a group of creditors. That deal has
been valued at around $19 billion.
NextEra's lawyer said the statement about its interest in
Oncor was filed to counter recent testimony by Energy Future
executives, which may have played down the likelihood of a bid
by NextEra.
Judge Christopher Sontchi on Thursday made clear he did not
appreciate NextEra's filing, which came long after deadlines for
objecting to the sale and bankruptcy.
"The docket is not the place for statements," said Sontchi,
who ordered the NextEra filing removed from the court's record.
"These type of statements, to the extent it's appropriate, could
have been made in open court. Witnesses could have been
cross-examined."
Shares of NextEra were up 0.5 percent at $100.20 in midday
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Bill Rigby)