REFILE-Energy Future plan may wipe out KKR, TPG, Goldman unit - Bloomberg

(Corrects spelling of Goldman Sachs in paragraph three)
April 2 A plan being discussed to reorganize
Energy Future Holdings Corp will all but wipe out owners KKR &
Co, TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs Capital
Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing three people with direct
knowledge of the negotiations.
The private-equity firms may accept as little as 1 percent
of the equity in debt-laden Energy Future Holdings after it
completes a Chapter 11 restructuring, the report said. (r.reuters.com/dum28v)
Energy Future was formed after KKR, TPG and the unit of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc led a record leveraged buyout of
former TXU Corp in 2007.
Energy Future was expected to report that its auditor had
determined it could not survive as a going concern, a finding
that would have triggered a default on its loans and a likely
bankruptcy filing.
However, the company said on Monday it has extended a
deadline to file its annual report, giving it more time to
negotiate with creditors as it seeks an agreement to reduce its
crushing debt of more than $40 billion.
Sources close to the debt restructuring talks have told
Reuters that the company is likely to be broken up in
bankruptcy.
The proposal, which may still fall through, would also give
full legal releases to KKR, TPG and Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg
said.
Energy Future and the three private equity owners were not
immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
Energy Future owns 14 power plants, including five
coal-fired plants. Its generation business, Luminant, and
regulated distribution unit, Oncor, both rank among the largest
in the United States.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)