Bankruptcy judge to rule on Energy Future's Oncor unit sale Nov. 3

WILMINGTON, Del Oct 27 A bankruptcy judge will rule next week if Energy Future Holdings Corp, a bankrupt Texas power company, can conduct an auction for its power distribution business, which is likely worth billions of dollars.

"I believe the record is sufficiently dense and the issues sufficiently important that I need some time to digest that and make a reasoned ruling," said Christopher Sontchi, a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Wilmington, Delaware. His comments concluded four days of testimony and arguments on the company's request to start an unusual auction process. The judge said he will read his decision from the bench on Nov. 3.

The company framed the proposed process as an opportunity to maximize the value of its 80 percent indirect stake in Oncor, a non-bankrupt affiliate that operates the largest network of power lines in Texas.

Creditors hammered away at an unprecedented sale approach, which they said would be an end-run around the usual process of negotiating a plan of reorganization with creditors.

The company isn't selling its Oncor stake, but rather the right to acquire the stock of Energy Future Holdings once it emerges from bankruptcy with its investment in Oncor as its crown jewel.

The company is also using an unusual process for a bankruptcy auction. Energy Future proposed first selecting a stalking horse, or initial bidder, from among sealed proposals. Once the stalking horse is selected, a traditional open auction would be conducted, which the company anticipates in February.

The process would require Energy Future to confirm its plan of reorganization before the process would be complete.

Sources have told Reuters that potential bidders include NextEra Energy Inc of Juno Beach, Florida; Hunt Consolidated Inc of Dallas; and Houston-based Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Sontchi interrupted closing arguments several times with comments, and said at one point the company could have performed a valuation analysis if it wanted to know how much its Oncor stake was worth.

Objecting creditors fear the auction also locks in a spin-off of the Luminant power generating business and TXU Energy retail electricity business to senior creditors, who are owed $24 billion. The objecting creditors argued a spin-off, depending on the tax treatment, could squander $2 billion.

"We don't have a business plan from these debtors. We don't have a plan of reorganization from these debtors. We don't have a plan outline," said Edward Weisfelner from the Brown Rudnick law firm. He represents a group who may get only pennies on the dollar in the bankruptcy.

He argued the company needs to sit down and negotiate before taking bids related to Oncor.

Energy Future took on much of its debt in 2007 in the record buyout of TXU Corp that was led by KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.

The case is Energy Future Holdings Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-10979.