UPDATE 1-Energy Future Holdings given conditional OK to take Oncor bids

By Tom Hals
Nov 3 Bankrupt power company Energy Future
Holdings Corp received conditional court approval to accept bids
for its majority stake in Oncor, a power transmission company in
Texas worth billions of dollars.
Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi said on Monday
Energy Future could begin accepting bids once it had changed the
way affiliates approved of the plan to sell Oncor.
He also said the bidding process must involve the two official
creditors committees and the time frame for the sale should be
extended.
"We are not reinventing the wheel here," said Sontchi as he
read Monday's ruling following four days of testimony and
argument that ended last week.
"The immense size of this case and $18 billion asset is
certainly unusual and the involvement of public companies as
bidders is a complicating factor. But there is no reason to
depart from established practices that have developed for
selling an asset in bankruptcy," the judge said.
Creditors had objected to the proposed process because it
involved sealed bids to choose an initial bidder, known as a
stalking horse. Once the stalking horse was chosen, Energy
Future planned to have an open auction when all bids could be
reviewed by participants.
Sontchi said Energy Future would have to allow the
participation of the two official creditors committees in the
selection of a stalking horse bidder. The company originally set
a deadline for final bids for the role of stalking horse on Nov.
21, which Sontchi said would have to be extended.
Sources have told Reuters that potential bidders include
NextEra Energy Inc of Juno Beach, Florida; Hunt
Consolidated Inc of Dallas; and Houston-based CenterPoint Energy
Inc.
Oncor, which is not bankrupt, distributes power to 3 million
homes in Texas and operates 120,000 miles of power lines. Energy
Future owns 80 percent of Oncor, but it is not selling the stake
directly. Instead, the auction will determine the right to own
Energy Future's equity when it exits bankruptcy.
As a result, the sale is dependent on Energy Future's
confirmation of a plan of reorganization, which it expects to do
by the end of 2015. Creditors complained that the Oncor sale,
and spin-off of other valuable assets, locked Energy Future into
a plan without negotiating with many of its creditors.
Energy Future plans to spin off its Luminant power
generating business and its TXU Energy retail electricity
supplier to the senior creditors of those units, which are owed
$24 billion.
Energy Future took on much of its debt in 2007 in the record
buyout of TXU Corp, was led by KKR & Co, TPG Capital
Management [TPG.UL} and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc.
The case is Energy Future Holdings Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-10979.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Steve Orlofsky)