版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 28日 星期二 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Judge to rule Nov. 3 on Energy Future Holdings proposed process to sell Oncor stake

Oct 27 Energy Future Holdings Corp: * Judge overseeing Energy Future Holdings Corp bankruptcy says will issue

ruling November 3 at 1 pm on procedures to sell oncor stake
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐