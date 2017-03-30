Texas regulators nix $18 bln deal for bankrupt power company

| NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del., March 30
regulators on Thursday agreed to scuttle NextEra Energy Inc's
$18 billion purchase of Energy Future Holdings Corp
, finding that the deal was not in the
public interest.
The three-member Public Utility Commission of Texas found
that the deal, a key component of Energy Future's plan to exit
an approximately three-year bankruptcy, placed too much risk on
ratepayers, its members said in a public meeting Thursday.
Energy Future is the majority owner of Oncor, the state's
largest power network.
The commission said it was concerned about the debt of the
combined company, the independence of Oncor's board and payments
to the parent company at the expense of Oncor.
NextEra and Energy Future Holdings declined to comment.
This is the second plan to sell Oncor that has met
regulatory resistance. A separate plan to sell Oncor to a group
of creditors and investors led by privately held Hunt
Consolidated Inc of Texas collapsed in 2016 after it hit
obstacles from the commission.
The path forward for Energy Future may now involve
converting some of its debt to equity, or recapitalizing by
selling stock, and emerging as a standalone entity, people
familiar with the matter said Thursday. That path calls for
drafting a new plan of reorganization for the company.
Bankruptcy court approved Energy Future's reorganization
plan that included the planned sale to NextEra in February,
after the company reached agreements with some creditors
modifying what they were owed.
The Texas commission plans to meet and formally vote on the
NextEra deal at an April meeting.
"In each case I believe that (NextEra's) deal killers are
also mine," wrote Commissioner Kenneth Anderson in a memorandum
dated March 30, adding that he thought it would waste time to
potentially accept the deal with conditions NextEra could not
accept.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by James Dalgleish)