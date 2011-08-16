版本:
UPDATE 1-NRG Energy to acquire pvt co for $190 mln

* Says to buy Energy Plus Holdings

* To expand retail customer base in northeastern part of US (Follows alerts)

Aug 16 U.S. power company NRG Energy said it will buy privately held Energy Plus Holdings LLC for about $190 million in cash to expand its retail customer base in the northeastern part of the country.

Energy Plus is a Philadelphia-based retail electricity and natural gas provider.

The deal, which is expected to close in October, will give NRG access to Energy Plus' customers in states such as New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Illinois.

NRG shares closed at $22.87 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

