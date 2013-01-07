EnergySolutions to be sold for $338.5 mln

BRIEF-Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
Jan 7 Nuclear waste management company EnergySolutions Inc will be bought by a unit of private equity firm Energy Capital Partners II LLC for $338.5 million in cash.
The deal has an enterprise value of $1.1 billion, the companies said in a statement.
EnergySolutions' shareholders will receive $3.75 in cash for each share, representing a 9 percent premium to the stock's Friday's close of $3.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: