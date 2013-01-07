版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一 22:20 BJT

EnergySolutions to be sold for $338.5 mln

Jan 7 Nuclear waste management company EnergySolutions Inc will be bought by a unit of private equity firm Energy Capital Partners II LLC for $338.5 million in cash.

The deal has an enterprise value of $1.1 billion, the companies said in a statement.

EnergySolutions' shareholders will receive $3.75 in cash for each share, representing a 9 percent premium to the stock's Friday's close of $3.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐