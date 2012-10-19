版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 20日 星期六 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Energy Solutions' CFR to Caa1

Oct 19 Energy Solutions LLC : * Moody's lowers energy solutions' cfr to caa1, outlook stable * Moody's lowers energy solutions' cfr to caa1 from b3, outlook stable

