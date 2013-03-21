CORRECTED-Energy Transfer Partners buys rest of ETP Holdco for $3.75 bln

(Corrects first paragraph to say ETP will buy the 60 percent
March 21 Pipeline operator Energy Transfer
Partners LP said it would buy the 60 percent stake in
ETP Holdco Corp it does not already own for $3.75 billion from
affiliate Energy Transfer Equity LP to simplify its
structure.
ETE will receive $2.35 billion of newly issued ETP units and
$1.40 billion in cash.
ETP Holdco, formed last year, is controlled by ETP through a
board majority. ETP Holdco owns 100 percent of pipeline
operators Southern Union Co and Sunoco Inc, excluding Sunoco
Logistics.
ETE, which is the owner of the general partner of ETP,
bought Southern Union for $5.5 billion after it won a bidding
war with Williams Cos Inc in 2011. Sunoco was bought by
ETP last year for $5.35 billion.
