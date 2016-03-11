Former ETE CFO sues company for breach of contract

NEW YORK, March 11 Former Energy Transfer Equity
Chief Financial Officer Jamie Welch, who was fired by
the company last month, sued the company for breach of contract,
saying he believes his "termination was motivated by an agenda
unrelated to (his) performance."
Welch's lawsuit was filed on Thursday in the district court
of Dallas County, Texas.
The company has not made any public statements about why
Welch was terminated. Welch's departure was disclosed in a
Friday night filing with U.S. regulators last month.
A spokesman for Energy Transfer could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Erman)