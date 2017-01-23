Court revives investor suit vs ETP over $11 bln pipeline deal

| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Jan 23 A Delaware court
revived an investor lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners
over its $11 billion acquisition of Regency Energy
Partners in a case focused on protections for investors in
master limited partnerships.
The Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Friday that pipeline
operators Energy Transfer Partners and its indirect parent,
Energy Transfer Equity, must face allegations that
Regency investors were not properly informed when they approved
the merger in 2015.
Energy Transfer Equity was also the indirect parent of
Regency. Adrian Dieckman, an investor in Regency, filed a class
action in June 2015 and alleged the deal was structured to
undervalue Regency.
The ruling sends the case back to the Delaware Court of
Chancery, which dismissed the lawsuit in March at an early stage
without considering the merits of the allegations.
A spokeswoman for Energy Transfer Partners and ETE said the
companies do not comment on pending litigation.
Stuart Grant, the attorney who represented Dieckman, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Like many energy pipeline operators, Regency is organized as
an MLP, or master limited partnership. MLPs have tax advantages
but lack the fiduciary duties that protect investors in
corporations.
Instead, Regency protected investors from potentially
conflicted deals by establishing an independent committee to
negotiate with Energy Transfer Partners, and put the deal to a
vote of its investors.
Chancellor Andre Bouchard dismissed the case after finding
that Regency provided the basic protections, and had met its
minimal disclosure requirements.
However, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled that Regency
investors would reasonably expect members of the conflicts
committee to be independent directors, without ties to the board
of the buyer, Energy Transfer Partners.
One of the two members of the conflicts committee, Richard
Brannon, resigned from the board of Sunoco LP, which had
a general partner interest in Energy Transfer Partners, to
negotiate the deal.
Once the deal closed, Brannon and the other member of the
conflicts committee, James Bryant, both joined the Sunoco LP
board.
Neither of those potential conflicts were disclosed to
Regency investors prior to the vote on the deal.
Larry Hamermesh, a professor at Delaware Law School in
Wilmington, Delaware, said the case would have set a troubling
precedent for MLP investors if it had been affirmed.
"What would have been the incentive to tell the truth?"
asked Hamermesh. "Non-disclosure of material factors might not
have been a problem. Now it may be."
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Tom
Brown)