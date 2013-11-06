版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 00:05 BJT

CORRECTED-Energy Transfer shelves new Louisiana pipeline -COO

(Corrects location of pipeline in headline)

HOUSTON Nov 6 Energy Transfer Partners LP's open season on its Eastern Gulf Crude Access pipeline project did not gain enough shipper interest to justify a new pipeline to the St. James, Louisiana, oil hub, Chief Operating Officer Marshall McCrea told analysts on Wednesday.

He said the company is negotiating with several customers to move that crude to another market.

He also said the company expects to start up its Trunkline conversion project in late 2015 or early 2016.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐