Energy Transfer says controlling interest in Sunoco not for sale

| March 16
March 16 Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) said on
Wednesday that it has no plans to sell its controlling interest
in Sunoco LP even though it has received many queries
from potential buyers since acquiring the gas station and
convenience store operator in 2012.
Reuters reported last week that ETE, a pipeline company run
by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren, had held talks about selling
its controlling interest in Sunoco as well as a 36.4 percent
stake in the group. Three people familiar with the matter had
said the controlling interest could be worth as much as $2
billion.
The discussions did not advance because of disagreements
over Sunoco's value, the people said. Reuters had contacted
representatives from ETE and Sunoco for comment for that story
but they did not respond before publication.
On Wednesday, ETE said in a statement that it had not had
any such discussions.
"Since acquiring the Sunoco assets, Energy Transfer has
received many unsolicited calls from parties interested in
purchasing the Sunoco assets. We have consistently responded
that we have no interest in selling. We fully expect for Sunoco
to continue to be a positive contributor to Energy Transfer,"
ETE said.
Robert Owens, the chief executive of Sunoco, said in a phone
interview that he expects his group to be part of ETE for some
time. ETE has a controlling interest in Sunoco referred to as
the general partnership or GP, as well as a 36.4 percent stake
in the firm.
"There have been people who have mentioned to me - financial
players - that they knew of folks that would be interested in
the GP. My response has always been Energy Transfer has no
interest in selling the GP," Owens said.
ETE is currently in the process of buying rival pipeline
company Williams but a sharp drop in oil prices means
that the offer has dropped in value from $33 billion to over $14
billion and the cash portion of $6 billion now represents nearly
half of the deal.
Williams' shares have often traded significantly below the
deal price as a reflection of investor skepticism of ETE's
ability or willingness to close the deal.
Owens said he was not worried about the additional debt ETE
will have to take on as part of the Williams transaction and
said he did not believe ETE needed to sell either its stake in
Sunoco or its controlling interest in the firm to fund the deal.
Sunoco has a market capitalization of around $3.5 billion.
"I think the benefits of the Williams transaction are
significant. I think that ETE has options available to it."
(Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai. Editing by Carmel
Crimmins)