CORRECTED(Feb 3)-UPDATE 1-Enerkem Inc files for IPO of up to $125 mln

Feb 3 Enerkem Inc, which develops renewable
biofuels and chemicals from waste, filed with U.S. regulators on
Friday to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering
of common shares.
The Canadian company said it has applied to list its shares
on the Nasdaq under the symbol "NRKM," and on the Toronto Stock
Exchange under "NKM."
Enerkem named Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and BMO Capital
Markets as underwriters for the IPO.
The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company
planned to sell, or their expected price.
Enerkem counts Waste Management of Canada Corp -- a unit of
Waste Management Inc, and venture capital firms Rho
Ventures and Braemar Energy Ventures as its major shareholders.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.