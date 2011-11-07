UPDATE 1-EnerNOC Q3 results beat Street; cuts FY outlook

* Q3 adj EPS $1.96 vs est $1.57
* Q3 rev rises 4 pct
* Sees FY loss at $0.25-$0.50/shr
* Sees FY rev at $282.5-$297.5 mln
Nov 7 EnerNOC Inc , which provides
energy monitoring and efficiency services, posted quarterly
results above market estimates as its demand-response businesses
grew, but cut its full-year outlook.
EnerNOC's demand-response business, which helps power
utilities and grid operators curb and control peak electricity
demand, grew as the company expanded in Canada, Australia and
New Zealand, the company said in a statement.
The Boston-based company expects full-year loss of 25-50
cents per share. It had previously expected a profit up to 50
cents per share.
Excluding items, the company expects to earn 28-53 cents per
share.
It narrowed its full-year revenue outlook range to
$282.5-$297.5 million from $280-$300 million.
July-September earnings rose to $46.9 million, or $1.77
cents, from $43.9 million, or 1.67 cents a year ago.
Excluding Items, the company earned $1.96 per share.
Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $169.2 million, the
company's highest so far this year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57
per share on revenue of $161.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $10.15 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)