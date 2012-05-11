UPDATE 2-Enerplus posts loss; mulls sale of some assets

* Q1 loss/shr C$0.18 vs EPS C$0.17
* Says looks at options for its land at Marcellus, Montney,
Duvernay
* Plans to raise C$250-C4500 mln
* Warns dividend cut
May 11 Enerplus Corp reported a second
consecutive quarterly loss as prices of dry gas and natural gas
liquids fell and the Canadian company said it could sell some of
its undeveloped land.
The oil and gas producer plans to raise C$250 million to
C$500 million over the next 18 months, by selling a portion of
its portfolio of equity investments or a sale or joint venture
of a portion of its undeveloped acreage.
Enerplus warned it may cut its capital spending and dividend
if the commodity prices continue to be low or if its plan to
raise funds fail. The company currently pays a monthly dividend
of 18 Canadian cents a share.
It is also looking at alternatives for its operated land at
Marcellus in northeast region of Pennsylvania, Montney and
Duvernay in western Canada.
Enerplus expects to have "minimal" impact on its current
production and reserves due to the monetization.
The company forecast 2012 production to rise by 10 percent
to 83,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
For the first quarter, the company posted a loss of C$33.8
million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit
of C$29.5 million, or 17 cents per share last year.
Natural gas accounted for 52 percent of the company's total
production.
U.S. natural gas prices slumped 40 percent in
January-March quarter from last year.
The commodity's prices have hit fresh lows this year and
dropped to $1.90 in April, their lowest in a decade as new
drilling technology in North America has created a glut.
The company, however, said it had no plans to shut-in or
curtail any of its operated natural gas production but will
continue to monitor both prices and activities in its
non-operated natural gas properties.
Enerplus said natural gas liquids prices fell to C$56.77 a
barrel from C$60.29 last year.