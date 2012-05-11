UPDATE 3-Enerplus posts loss; may sell some assets

* Q1 loss/shr C$0.18 vs EPS C$0.17
* Says looks at options for its land at Marcellus, Montney,
Duvernay
* Plans to raise C$250-C4500 mln
* Investors can opt for cash or stock dividend
* Shares down 2 pct
May 11 Oil and gas producer Enerplus Corp
reported a second straight quarterly loss on lower
prices for natural gas, and said it may sell some of its
undeveloped acreage.
The company plans to raise C$250 million to C$500 million
over the next 18 months by selling a portion of its portfolio of
equity investments or a sale or joint venture of some of its
acreage.
It is also looking at alternatives for its operated land at
the Marcellus shale in the northeast region of Pennsylvania, and
in Montney and Duvernay fields in western Canada.
Enerplus warned it may cut its capital spending and dividend
if commodity prices continue to be low or if it fails to raise
funds from asset sale.
The company, which has been paying a monthly cash dividend
of 18 Canadian cents per share, said investors could now opt to
receive payouts in shares from June 1.
The company will also end its dividend reinvestment plan on
May 25, which allowed its Canadian investors to buy shares each
month by automatically reinvesting their cash dividend, Enerplus
said in a separate statement.
Enerplus said the monetization program is expected to have
minimal impact on its current production and reserves.
Production this year is expected to rise by 10 percent to
83,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day .
For the first quarter, the company posted a loss of C$33.8
million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit
of C$29.5 million, or 17 cents per share last year.
Natural gas, whose U.S. prices slumped 40 percent in
the January-March quarter, accounted for 52 percent of Enerplus'
total production.
The company said it had no plans to shut-in or curtail any
of its operated natural gas production, but will monitor prices
and activities in its non-operated properties.
Natural gas prices hit fresh lows of $1.90 in April, their
lowest in a decade, forcing drillers such as Chesapeake Energy
Corp and EnCana Corp to cut down output.
Enerplus said prices for natural gas liquids -- which
typically include ethane, propane and butane -- fell 6 percent
to C$56.77 per barrel.
Enerplus fell about 2 percent to C$16.42 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.