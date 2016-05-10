Enersis Chile projects $1.6 bln investment over four years -paper

SANTIAGO May 10 Electricity provider Enersis
Chile projected investments of $1.6 billion over the
next four years, mainly in generation activities, local
newspaper Diario Financiero reported on Tuesday.
"We are going to invest an average of $400 million per year
over the next four years," Chief Financial Officer Raffaele
Grandi said in a conference with analysts according to the
paper.
Last November, before the beginning of a corporate
reorganization process, a previous iteration of Enersis had
announced $1.7 billion of investment in Chile.
Enersis Chile is the result of a reorganization of Italian
energy producer Enel's Latin American assets, which
has included the division and fusion of companies controlled by
the Italian group.
The plan seeks to consolidate Enel's Chilean assets into
Enersis Chile and the company's assets in other Latin American
countries into Enersis Americas.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)