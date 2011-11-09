UPDATE 1-EnerSys Q2 beats, Q3 adj EPS view above mkt

* Q2 adj EPS $0.58 vs est $0.56

* Q2 rev $547.2 mln vs est $545.4 mln

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.67-$0.71 vs est $0.62

Nov 9 Industrial battery maker EnerSys posted better-than-expected quarterly results, and forecast an adjusted third-quarter profit above analysts' estimates, helped by lower commodity costs, higher volume and better pricing.

The company sees an adjusted third-quarter profit of 67-71 cents per share. Analysts were looking for earnings of 62 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company posted an adjusted profit of 58 cents a share, beating analysts' average estimates of 56 cents.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $547.2 million. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)