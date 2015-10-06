UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls in talks to buy EnerSys - WSJ

(Adds background on companies, share movements)

Oct 6 Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc is in talks to buy industrial battery maker EnerSys , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are at an early stage and terms being discussed of the deal could not be learned, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Z87qzV)

Johnson Controls, which makes everything from auto parts to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, has been trying to exit its automotive seating and interiors businesses to focus on its higher-margin building efficiency and automotive battery operations.

EnerSys, the maker of Odyssey batteries for cars, trucks, boats and generators, had a market value of about $2.73 billion as of Monday's close.

Shares of EnerSys were up 5.2 percent at $61.97, while Johnson Controls was slightly down at $42.98 on the New York Stock Exchange in late afternoon trading.

A media representative at Johnson Controls declined to comment on the report. EnerSys was not immediately available to comment.

Under Chief Executive Alex Molinaroli, Johnson Controls said in July that it plans to spin off its $22 billion automotive business in the next 12 months.

Up to Monday's close, Johnson Controls stock had fallen nearly 11 percent this year and EnerSys had fallen 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)