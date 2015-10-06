UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls in talks to buy EnerSys - WSJ

(Adds background on companies, share movements)
Oct 6 Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc
is in talks to buy industrial battery maker EnerSys
, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The talks are at an early stage and terms being discussed of
the deal could not be learned, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Z87qzV)
Johnson Controls, which makes everything from auto parts to
heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, has been
trying to exit its automotive seating and interiors businesses
to focus on its higher-margin building efficiency and automotive
battery operations.
EnerSys, the maker of Odyssey batteries for cars, trucks,
boats and generators, had a market value of about $2.73 billion
as of Monday's close.
Shares of EnerSys were up 5.2 percent at $61.97, while
Johnson Controls was slightly down at $42.98 on the New York
Stock Exchange in late afternoon trading.
A media representative at Johnson Controls declined to
comment on the report. EnerSys was not immediately available to
comment.
Under Chief Executive Alex Molinaroli, Johnson Controls said
in July that it plans to spin off its $22 billion automotive
business in the next 12 months.
Up to Monday's close, Johnson Controls stock had fallen
nearly 11 percent this year and EnerSys had fallen 4.6 percent.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)