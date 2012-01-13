REFILE-Enexis eschews bank funding for cheaper bond market

By Ethan Bilby

LONDON Jan 13 Enexis, a Dutch energy company that manages electrical grids, has set up a EUR3bn EMTN programme in an effort to raise funding to refinance maturing CLOs and pay for new investments, including a smart metering rollout.

"The EMTN programme is obviously a long-term programme and the financing needs regarding this programme derive from the fact that we need to refinance our CLO loans over time. The first tranche needs to be refinanced this year, and approximately every two years we need to refinance another part of our CLO loans," a company officer told IFR.

The programme, which is being handled by BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, RBS, Rabobank and others, was set up at the end of last year and is rated by Moody's at Aa3.

Enexis is 100% owned by Dutch provinces and municipalities. In a statement, Moody's said the rating reflected Enexis's low risk of domestic electricity and gas distribution operations.

"These generate more than 90% of the company's earnings and cash flows and are supported by a well-defined, transparent and cost-efficient Dutch regulatory framework," Moody's wrote.

"The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Enexis will remain a pure electricity and gas distribution network operator that derives most of its revenues and cash flow from regulated activities and follows a conservative financial policy."

A source close to the borrower said that a bond was currently being roadshowed.

"We will be a regular issuer under the EMTN programme going forward, for us the eurobond market is the first option to further refinance," the same company officer said.

He added that Enexis has a backup revolving credit facility of EUR450mn, but that it did not wish to draw upon it and sought to diversify its funding through bonds.

As bank financing has become more restrictrive, European companies have increasingly turned to the bond market to issue debt cheaply.

"The costs of bank financing are higher than bond financing and also we want to have a certain maturity profile, and for that bonds are more appropriate."