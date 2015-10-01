Engie trims profit outlook over Belgian nuclear plant outages

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
PARIS Oct 1 French gas and power group Engie said on Thursday that it was trimming its 2015 profit outlook by 100 million euros ($111 million) due to the outages at two Belgian power plants.
The company said that the outages would knock 40 million euros a month off of net recurring income. As a result, it now expected net recurring income of 2.75-3.05 billion euros instead of 2.85-3.15 billion euros previously.
($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.