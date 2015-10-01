Engie trims profit outlook over Belgian nuclear plant outages

PARIS Oct 1 French gas and power group Engie said on Thursday that it was trimming its 2015 profit outlook by 100 million euros ($111 million) due to the outages at two Belgian power plants.

The company said that the outages would knock 40 million euros a month off of net recurring income. As a result, it now expected net recurring income of 2.75-3.05 billion euros instead of 2.85-3.15 billion euros previously.

($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)