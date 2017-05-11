UPDATE 2-Private equity-backed Neptune agrees to buy Engie oil and gas unit

* Engie says deal will reduce net debt by 2.4 bln euros
* Deal expected to close in first quarter of 2018
PARIS/LONDON, May 11 Neptune Oil & Gas has
agreed to acquire a majority stake in French utility Engie's
exploration and production business for $3.9 billion,
the latest private equity-backed firm to enter the international
energy sector.
For Engie, the sale marks a key step in its shift away from
oil and gas to more regulated businesses such as power grids
that allow more stable returns.
The deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2018,
includes several fields in the UK and Norwegian North Sea and
assets in Germany, Algeria, Egypt and Asia, producing more than
150,000 barrels per day of oil and gas equivalent.
Neptune, set up in 2015 and headed by former Centrica boss
Sam Laidlaw, is backed by private equity funds The Carlyle Group
and CVC Capital Partners.
"Our ambition is to create a leading international
independent E&P company within the next 5 years," Laidlaw said
in a statement.
Neptune joins other private equity-backed firms such as
Chrysaor and Siccar Point which have acquired oil and gas assets
from large firms such as Royal Dutch Shell and
Austria's OMV.
Engie said in a statement it had received a firm and binding
offer from Neptune for its exploration and production unit based
on a total valuation of 4.7 billion euros ($5.11 billion), which
includes 1.1 billion euros of decommissioning liabilities.
The deal is expected to reduce Engie's consolidated net
financial debt by 2.4 billion euros when the deal is closed.
Engie Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann told reporters
that, besides the decommissioning provisions, Neptune would also
take over about 200 million euros of pension provisions.
The deal was reached after Neptune agreed to increase China
Investment Corporation's (CIC) stake in EPI to 49 percent from
30 percent, sources told Reuters last month. CIC had bought its
30 percent stake in 2011.
Neptune did not mention CIC in its statement.
Engie previously said it planned to sell 15 billion euros
worth of assets between 2016 and 2018 to focus on contracted and
regulated businesses such as energy services and grids. It has
said it could realise 85 percent of the planned sales by the end
of 2017.
($1 = 0.9202 euros)
