RPT-UPDATE 1-Engie trims profit outlook over Belgian nuclear plant outages

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
PARIS Oct 1 French gas and power group Engie on Thursday trimmed its 2015 profit outlook by about 3 percent or 100 million euros ($111 million) due to the outages at two Belgian nuclear power plants.
Engie's Belgian unit Electrabel said it now counted on its Doel 3 and Tihange 2 reactors, where cracks have been found in their core tanks, being unavailable until Jan. 1 next year.
It had previously expected them to be unavailable until Nov. 1 this year, but it said Belgian authorities were still analysing the situation in terms of safety and had not yet said how long it would take.
Engie said in a statement that the outages would knock 40 million euros a month off of net recurring income. As a result, it now expected net recurring income of 2.75-3.05 billion euros instead of 2.85-3.15 billion euros previously.
The target was based on estimates that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation would come to 11.45-12.05 billion euros and operating income of 6.55-7.15 billion euros.
Engie shares were down 0.31 percent at 14.39 euros at 0730 GMT.
($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.