Engie to sell thermal plants in U.S. - paper

PARIS Dec 10 French gas and power group Engie plans to announce the sale of its thermal power generation plants in United States, and others could follow, financial daily Les Echos reported.

An Engie spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Engie unit GDF Suez North America has an ownership interest in 13.1 gigawatts (GW) of electric power and co-generation capacity, of which close to 1 GW is powered by renewable sources, according to the firm's financial documents.

In October, French weekly La Lettre de L'Expansion reported that Engie had signed a mandate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the sale of its gas plants in North America. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Mark Potter)